Mumbai News: CBI Gets Nod To Quiz Rana In ₹200 Crore Loan Case

Rana Kapoor |

Mumbai: The special PMLA court on Tuesday permitted a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team to question Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor in connection with the case of granting six loans worth Rs200 crore to a group company of HDIL. The court allowed the central agency to visit Taloja prison, where Kapoor is lodged, on Wednesday and Thursday to question him. Meanwhile, the high-profile accused has been given the nod to have a conference with his advocate, Rahul Agarwal, before the CBI records his statement.

As per the case, Kapoor had hatched a criminal conspiracy with Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, promoters of M/s HDIL, while holding the posts of managing director and chief executive officer at the bank from 2011 to 2016. Following Kapoor's approval, the bank sanctioned the multi-crore loan to M/s Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd (a group company of Wadhawans) for lease rental discounting/general corporate purposes/renovation.

The CBI claimed that the debt was instead used for discharging liabilities of HDIL and its group companies towards Yes Bank.