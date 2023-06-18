 Mumbai News: CBI Files Closure Report In Alleged Data Leak Case Involving Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: CBI Files Closure Report In Alleged Data Leak Case Involving Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai News: CBI Files Closure Report In Alleged Data Leak Case Involving Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis

The closure report submitted by the central agency to the magistrate court in Mumbai states that there is no evidence to proceed with the case. The state intelligence department (SID) gave its no-objection, following which, the court has posted the plea for orders.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: The CBI has submitted a closure report in a case filed by the Mumbai Police during the MVA government’s term to investigate the alleged data leak of intercepted calls in which the statement of then opposition leader and present Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was recorded.

The closure report submitted by the central agency to the magistrate court in Mumbai states that there is no evidence to proceed with the case. The state intelligence department (SID) gave its no-objection, following which, the court has posted the plea for orders.

FIR Filed In March 2022

An FIR that was registered by the SID at the cyber police station on March 26, 2022, referred to a press conference by then Leader of Opposition Fadnavis on March 23, 2022, where he spoke about calls between senior police officers and a private person. Fadnavis claimed that there was heavy lobbying for plum postings by police officers in exchange for money with politicians in the MVA government.

Data Contained Copy Of Confidential Communication

The FIR, which was registered against unknown persons under various sections of the Officials Secret Act, Indian Telegraph Act and Information Technology Act, alleged that Fadnavis had also shown a pendrive stating that it had more than 6 GB of data related to the calls.

It stated that a copy of a confidential communication between the then SID commissioner Rashmi Shukla and the then DGP Subodh Jaiswal, who retired last month as the CBI chief, was also referred to in the press conference.

The case was transferred to CBI in July 2022 after the change in Maharashtra government last year and the FIR was re-registered by the CBI in August 2022 for further probe.

Read Also
Mumbai: All Is Well As 'Popular CM' Shinde, 'Popular DCM' Fadnavis Display A United Front
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Visuals Show Smoke Coming Out Of Trident Hotel's Rooftop In Nariman Point; BMC Denies...

Mumbai News: Visuals Show Smoke Coming Out Of Trident Hotel's Rooftop In Nariman Point; BMC Denies...

Mumbai News: ED Attaches Bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s Assets Worth ₹3.4 Cr In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai News: ED Attaches Bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s Assets Worth ₹3.4 Cr In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai News: CBI Files Closure Report In Alleged Data Leak Case Involving Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai News: CBI Files Closure Report In Alleged Data Leak Case Involving Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis

Thane: Fines Of Over ₹ 4 Lakh Collected In An Hour During Surprise Check

Thane: Fines Of Over ₹ 4 Lakh Collected In An Hour During Surprise Check

Mumbai News: Man Befriends Women Through PUBG, Blackmails Them With Intimate Pictures; Arrested

Mumbai News: Man Befriends Women Through PUBG, Blackmails Them With Intimate Pictures; Arrested