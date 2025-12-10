Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Senior Passport Superintendent For Influencing Witnesses In ₹85.06 Lakh Disproportionate Assets Case

CBI arrests Senior Passport Superintendent in disproportionate assets probe; unaccounted cash and property details recovered during search | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the accused Senior Passport Superintendent, then posted at the Regional Passport Office, Ghaziabad, and presently posted at the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, in the night of December 08, as he was found to be influencing the witnesses and had deliberately, with malafide intention, tried to mislead the investigation.

Disproportionate Assets Case Registered In March

The CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case on March 24 against the accused Senior Passport Superintendent. It was alleged that the accused public servant had acquired disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 85.06 lakh (146.43%) during the check period, i.e., 30.07.2018 to 30.09.2024.

Search Leads To Recovery Of Cash & Property Details

During the course of investigation, a search was conducted at the residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of huge unaccounted cash of around Rs 60.00 lakh, details of investments in immovable properties, as well as details of various expenses of high magnitude.

Properties Attached By Court

On the application of CBI, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI Court, Ghaziabad, vide its order dated September 17, had also issued an ad-interim attachment order for attachment of his properties, including one residential flat and one commercial shop.

Custody Granted Till December 12

After his arrest on Monday, the accused was produced before the CBI Court, Ghaziabad, on Tuesday, and the court granted CBI custody of the accused till December 12.

