 Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Man Impersonating ATS Police Constable In Ghatkopar
The accused has been identified as Nilesh Pokharkar from Indira Nagar, Ghatkopar, West.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Representative Image

A case has been filed against an individual who allegedly impersonated a police constable, falsely claiming to be part of the ATS team in Ghatkopar. The case was registered under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing a garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent), and 182 (providing false information) of the Indian Penal Code at Bangur Nagar police station on October 16. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Pokharkar from Indira Nagar, Ghatkopar, West.

According to the FIR, on October 15 at 9:31 a.m., the control room at Bangur police station received a call from an individual who claimed to have been threatened with physical assault by a group of people at a bar. He requested police assistance. Two police constables promptly arrived at the scene and inquired about the caller. The caller, who identified himself as Nilesh Pokharkar (36), stated that he was a police constable working with the ATS team in Ghatkopar. He explained that he had lost his motorbike key at Swami Bar, and the bar's owner had refused to let him search for it. He displayed an identity card that showed a retirement date of April 24, 2045. However, this detail raised suspicions, leading to his detention and further investigation at the police station.

During the course of the investigation, the accused confessed to impersonating a police officer, possessing a counterfeit police identity card, and displaying a fabricated photo of himself in a police uniform, all with the intention of deceiving people.

