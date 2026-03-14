Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Bhandup Station Plaza Society Office Bearers After Slab Collapse Injures Man, Damages Car

Concrete slab collapse at Station Plaza Society in Bhandup West injures a resident and damages a parked car, prompting police action | X

Mumbai, March 14: The Bhandup police have registered a case against the chairman and office bearers of Station Plaza Society in Bhandup West after a slab from the building collapsed, allegedly due to negligence in carrying out long-pending structural repairs despite repeated complaints from residents.

Incident leaves man injured, car damaged

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm on March 10 at Station Plaza Society, C Wing, Station Road, Bhandup West. In the accident, Rajesh Pandurang Tawde sustained injuries, while a car belonging to Sunita Vinod Sharma was damaged when concrete debris fell on it.

The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Shailesh Navinchandra Shah, 55, owner of Bagicha Hotel located in the society’s B Wing. Police have booked the society’s chairman and office bearers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Residents had repeatedly sought repairs

According to the FIR, the three wings of Station Plaza — A, B and C — have been in a severely dilapidated condition. Since 2024, residents had repeatedly requested the society’s management to carry out structural repairs.

However, the office bearers allegedly ignored these requests and delayed the work, claiming that the repair cost would be between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore, which residents say was an excuse to avoid action.

Due to the inaction, members of the society approached the Co-operative Court in Churchgate. Earlier, on July 11, 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a C1 category notice to all members of the society.

Residents objected to the notice and conducted another structural audit through Neve Engineering Consultant, which classified the building as C2B, meaning it required structural repairs rather than demolition.

Authorities had directed repairs

Both reports were later examined by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in Vikhroli, which, on March 26, 2025, upheld the C2B classification and directed the society committee to carry out repairs within six months while keeping the building occupied.

Despite the directive, the society’s management allegedly failed to act. On May 9, 2025, the Co-operative Court also ordered the committee to undertake repairs without further delay. However, repair work reportedly began only in January 2026.

The complaint further alleges that iron safety support pillars installed in C Wing were recently removed, which weakened the structure.

Slab collapse leads to police case

On March 10, a portion of the slab from C Wing collapsed, injuring Rajesh Tawde, who suffered injuries to his left knee and right elbow after being struck by falling concrete. Meanwhile, a Honda City car (MH-01-BY-1504) belonging to Sunita Sharma was damaged when the slab debris fell on its bonnet.

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Following the incident, Shah, along with other society members, approached Bhandup police station, after which a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

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