 Mumbai News: Casagrand To Invest ₹8,000 Crore To Develop Projects In Maharashtra Over Next 3 Years
Mumbai News: Casagrand To Invest ₹8,000 Crore To Develop Projects In Maharashtra Over Next 3 Years

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Even as the Mumbai metropolitan region has a large number of unsold apartments (1,93,908 units) a Chennai-based realty company, Casagrand, announced its plans to invest ₹8,000 crore over the next three years.

The company's managing director Arun MN told newspersons on Monday that he plans to build 20 million sq ft in Mumbai and Pune. Casagrand is the second major player, after the Prestige Group of Bengaluru, to explore the market in Maharashtra.

Mr Arun said his company was 20 years old and claimed that it was among South India's top three builders. The company is set to deliver over 140 projects and 40,000 homes in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Hyderabad in 2023.

He said so far the company, which has Saurav Ganguly as its brand ambassador, has delivered 123 projects and it is targeting to increase the sales value to ₹7,200 crore in FY24 as against ₹4,200 crore in FY23.

