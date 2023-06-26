Mumbai News: Car Dealer Booked For Duping Customer Of ₹52.2 Lakh

File

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against a car dealer for cheating a customer of ₹52.2 in the name of investing money in expensive vehicles.

According to Santacruz Police, the complainant Prem Prakash Bhatt, a resident of Santacruz area, in his complaint said that a car dealer Abhilash Premdas told him that if he invests in the business of cars, he will also be paid a share of the profit.

The complainant transferred the money to the account mentioned by Premdas to buy and sell Mercedes and Innova Crysta cars. However, neither did he get the car nor the profit. According to the FIR, Premdas first collected ₹29.2 lakh for the Mercedes. After this, Bhatt was asked to pay ₹13 lakh to buy Innova Crysta and ₹10 lakh to buy BMW Series 3. However, Bhatt inquired and found out that the Innova Crysta car was in Kerala which led him to approach the police.

A police officer said that Premdas had taken a total of ₹52.2 lakh from the complainant and used the money for his personal use.