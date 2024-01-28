Mumbai News: CA Held For Accusing Firm Of ₹3,000 Crore Fraud

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Cyber Investigation Unit (CIU) has arrested a chartered accountant for allegedly forging the data of a Pune-based private firm, Windson Projects Pvt Ltd, with the intention of defaming it. The arrested person has been identified as Mohit Jain, 30. The case came to light on December 12 when Shailendra Rathi, partner of Windson Projects, filed a complaint with the south cyber cell.

Rathi reported that an X user with the handle @satya_karmaa posted an objectionable tweet on December 7, alleging Windson’s involvement in a ₹3000 crore scam.

The tweet claimed that a prominent business company was also part of the alleged scam and the money was meant to be deposited into Windson’s bank account. Rathi provided a link as proof but it turned out to be non-functional. The X account @satya_karmaa was also deleted by then.

The police, suspecting data forging, registered an FIR against the unknown user. The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch, where the CIU took charge. A thorough technical investigation uncovered data breaches in the company’s bank account from October to December in the previous year and Jain was arrested on January 27 from Andheri where he lives.

The police will now look into the motive behind the crime, examining if others were involved. Jain faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, including cheating, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and more. The Esplanade court granted his custody to the police till January 30.