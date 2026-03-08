Mumbai News: BYL Nair Hospital Faces Bomb Threat Panic, Police Conduct Thorough Search, No Explosives Found |

Mumbai: Panic gripped the premises of BYL Nair Hospital after the hospital received a threatening email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the building and would explode at 4 pm.

According to hospital authorities, the email warned doctors and staff members to remain alert, triggering concern among hospital employees and patients. The hospital administration immediately alerted the Mumbai Police, following which the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

However, after an extensive inspection, no suspicious object was found inside the hospital. Speaking to FPJ, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Nale of Agripada Police Station said that the email was received by the hospital at around 11.19 pm on Saturday night.“At present, no FIR or NC has been registered in the matter. We have only made a diary entry regarding the incident,” Nale said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the sender of the email. Police are further verifying the source of the email as part of the inquiry.

