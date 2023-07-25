Mumbai News: Businessman Loses ₹5.15 Lakh To Blackmail By Woman Over Nude Video Call; FIR Filed

Representational image |

A 46-year-old businessman lodged a complaint at Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station, alleging that he was deceived by a girl who befriended him on Instagram and later blackmailed him into giving her Rs 5.15 lakh.

According to LT Marg police, the girl identified as Jiya Shah initiated contact by sending a friend request to the textile trader from Kalbadevi, which he accepted. Their friendly online conversations soon turned into an unexpected nightmare.

During their interaction, Jiya Shah convinced the businessman to undress while they were chatting. Unbeknownst to him, she surreptitiously recorded a nude video of him. Subsequently, Jiya began threatening the businessman with exposing the video unless he paid her a sum of money. Initially, she demanded Rs 50,000, which he paid. However, the blackmailing persisted, and she eventually extorted a total of Rs 5.15 lakh from the victim.

The investigating officer revealed that Jiya Shah coerced the complainant into transferring money online under the threat of releasing the compromising video. She used multiple mobile numbers, between 7 to 9, to carry out her nefarious activities.

In response to the trader's complaint, the LT Marg police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jiya Shah under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 384 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with relevant sections of the IT Act (Information Technology Act) - 66(C) and 66(D).

Read Also Bhopal: Man held for blackmaiing doctors while posing as health department official

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)