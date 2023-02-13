Bhopal: Man held for blackmaiing doctors while posing as health department official

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man held for blackmaiing doctors while posing as health department official

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Talaiyya police station staff on Monday arrested a man for blackmailing doctors while posing as an official of the health department. The son of the accused is also a listed criminal.

Talaiyya police station house officer Rakesh Sahu said that the accused first began blackmailing Dr Krishna Katave (49), resident of Rohit Nagar in Bawadiya Kalan, who is the director of a private cancer hospital in Bhopal. He identified himself as Uday Pratap Singh and used to threaten Dr Katave by listing fake complaints regarding her conduct of treatment.

He used to demand lakhs of rupees from her. When she began receiving calls, she informed Shahpura police, who began probe and identified the accused as Mridul.

After this, Mridul also blackmailed Dr Arvind Bedkar who runs a clinic at Talaiyya, after which the police swung into action and arrested him.

