Mumbai News: Businessman Duped Of ₹8 Crore In Fake Deal

Representational Photo

A businessman from SV Road, Borivali West was duped of Rs8.46 crore by five members associated with Rigans International DMCC, whose head office is in Dubai, under the pretext of a business deal and provided a fake bill.

Rigans members approached Mehta to sell Methanol

The complainant, as per the Borivali police, Sachin Mehta, 39, a chemical businessman was approached by Rigans International DMCC members through a broker and offered to sell Methanol to his company. They finalised an agreement that 2,000 metric tonne of Methanol worth Rs42.34 crore would be sold to Mehta’s firm. Mehta was told to pay 20% of the amount before delivery and the remaining 80% after the entire delivery.

Mehta alleged that he was given assurances inducing him to pay Rs8.46 crore to them, and in return, they sent him a forged bill. This purported transaction took place between July 2023 and February 22, 2024.

EOW to probe case registered under several sections

Subsequently, Mehta filed a case against Nand Chhabria, Naren alias Narendra Sachnandani, Indrajit Chauhan, Ankur, and Adrin alias Hajari Tofighi under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Borivali police station on February 22.

Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector said, “The Economic Offence Wing will be investigate the case and statements will be recorded. The accused have no previous criminal history.”