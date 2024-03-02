Mumbai News: Businessman Booked For Cheating Friend Of ₹52 Lakh Who Helped Him In Need

Pic for representation | Unsplash

A Ghatkopar-based businessman named Manish Damji Vorani has been booked by the police for allegedly cheating another individual to the tune of Rs. 52 lakhs. The victim had loaned the amount to Vorani when the latter was in need. Instead, Vorani forged documents and victim’s signature to make the transaction look like a business deal, as to not return the amount.

Victim has known Vorani for 20 years

The victim is identified as Amin Sarguro (73), a resident of Uran, Raigad, and he owns and runs a shop in Mumbai’s LT Marg area. According to Amin, he has known Vorani for over 20 years, since Vorani’s shop is located to next to his, on the same building.

Vorani, 53, expressed his need for money in 2017 to Amin and in three to four transactions, Amin allegedly loaned Rs. 52.20 lakhs to him.

Amin alleges that over the years, he kept asking Vorani to return his money but he kept asking for more time to arrange the money. After trying every way, in August 2023, Amin, through his advocate, sent a notice to Vorani about failing to return his money. To Amin’s suprise, he received a notice reply from Vorani’s lawyer where it said that the Rs. 52.20 lakhs Amin gave was not a loan amount but the payment for buying fabric from Vorani.

Never had business relations with Vorani: Amin

Amin alleges that both of their businesses are different and hence he never had a business-related relation with him, and nor did he have a need to buy anything from him.

Vorani also attached a document in the notice reply which had a forged signature of Amin, along with a copy of Confirmation of Accounts and attached to that was Amin’s PAN card number. The “bills” Vorani submitted, showing the purchase of fabric by Amin, did not consist Tax Invoice, said Amin in his statement to the police.

Amin on Friday night registered an FIR against Vorani at the Azad Maidan police station under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) among others of the Indian Penal Code.