Mumbai News: Builder Receives Death Threat Letter And Live Bullet In Car At Versova Site; AEC Examines CCTV Footage

Builder Receives Death Threat Letter And Live Bullet In Car At Versova Site |

Mumbai: A city-based builder allegedly received a death threat along with a live bullet that was found concealed near the number plate of his car at a construction site in Versova. Versova Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has begun an investigation.

Officials from the Mumbai Police Anti-Extortion Cell are now probing the case and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the person who planted the threat letter and bullet.

According to the police, the incident came to light on March 6, 2026, when the builder, Mehul Mehta, visited one of his construction sites near the Versova Metro Station in Andheri West.

A complaint was lodged by Mehta’s private security guard Vaibhav Soma Bavkar (42), who has been working as a bodyguard for the builder for the past eight years. On the afternoon of March 6, around 12:45 pm, Mehta left his residence in Bandra West in his car driven by Anil Tiwari. The security team followed the vehicle in an escort car (Bolero) driven by Mohammad Kushal Akram Khan.

At around 2:15 pm, the team reached Mehta’s construction site at Plot No. 150, Shri Ekvira Co-operative Housing Society, Model Town, near Versova Metro Station, Four Bungalows, Andheri West. After parking the vehicles outside the site, Mehta entered the premises along with the security staff.

Later, Bavkar returned to the car to collect a gift from the vehicle. At that time, the driver pointed out something suspicious near the car’s rear number plate. On closer inspection, Bavkar found a white plastic packet hidden in the gap near the number plate attached to the car’s boot.

When the packet was opened, it contained an envelope addressed to “Mehul Mehta”. Inside the envelope was a handwritten note threatening the builder. The message read: “Mehta sudhar ja, tujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha. Aaj yeh bahar hai, kal yeh tere seene ke andar hoga. Allah Hafiz – Chhota Shakeel.” A live firearm round was also found attached to the note with adhesive tape.

As per FIR, Bavkar immediately informed the driver, who in turn alerted Mehta. The builder then contacted the police. Officers reached the spot, conducted a panchnama in the presence of two witnesses, and seized the envelope, threat note and live bullet as evidence.

Police said that an unknown person had placed the plastic packet in the gap near the number plate of Mehta’s car before 2:15 pm, thereby issuing a death threat to the builder. An FIR has been registered at the Versova Police Station against an unidentified person under Sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act and Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

