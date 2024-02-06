Mumbai News: Builder Conned, Made To Buy Mortgaged Flat Seized By Bank In Borivali | Representational Image

A developer has filed a case of cheating and forgery against two persons for selling him a flat in Borivali that had already been fraudulently mortgaged with Central Bank of India for Rs2 crore. As per Hardik Mehta, the owner of Polo Infra Developers, the flat in Ami Kalash building belonged to one Amina Kothari, who had vacated the building as it was going under redevelopment.

The accused – Devendra Jhaveri and Jatin Shah – forged its documents and mortgaged it, only to stop paying the equal monthly instalments, following which it was seized. They sold this flat to Mehta for Rs75 lakh. Mehta was introduced to Jhaveri and Shah by a broker. The two proposed redeveloping three buildings and presented a conveyance certificate in their possession, even though the ownership was with others. These three buildings are located in IC Colony, opposite Bharat Coop Bank Limited.

Intricate details of case

Opting to start with the redevelopment of a vacant building (Ami Kalash), Jhaveri and Shah proposed that Mehta start by purchasing the flats. Mehta was shown flat 301 by Jhaveri’s son. It was only later that Mehta found out that documents of the flat were forged to show him as the owner. Mehta then filed a case against the two for cheating and dishonesty) forgery of valuable security, and using as genuine a forged document under the Indian Penal Code at MHB police station on February 3.