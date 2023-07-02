 Mumbai News: Borivali Police Nab Notorious Chain Snatcher with Help of Alert Auto Driver
Accused is known to be involved in over 11 cases of chain snatching and burglary.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Mumbai: The Borivali Police in Mumbai successfully apprehended a chain snatcher on July 1 with the help of an alert auto driver. The arrested individual has been identified as Abujar Abdul Rahman Syyad, aged 36. He is known to be involved in over 11 cases of chain snatching and burglary.

According to Namdev Jadhav, the Police Inspector, "The accused possesses a high level of cunning. He targeted a visually impaired woman, snatching her chain on SV road in Borivali West. Fortunately, an alert auto driver witnessed the incident, promptly apprehended the culprit, and handed him over to the police. During the arrest, an 8-gram gold chain worth Rs 40,000 was seized from the accused. The accused resides in Nalasopara, and multiple cases of chain snatching and burglary have been registered against him across various police stations."

