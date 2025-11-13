Mumbai News: Borivali ISP Duped Of ₹1.13 Crore In Fake Goa Smart Village Project; Case Registered Against Accused

https://youtu.be/qCIrkR2UMm8 |

Mumbai: The MHB police have registered a case against a man who allegedly duped a Borivali-based internet service provider of ₹1.13 crore under the pretext of awarding them a government project in Goa.

Accused Posed as Project Facilitator

According to the police, the complainant Deveshanand Digambar Shirodkar (50), owner of Speedcom Internet Services Pvt. Ltd., resides at Borivali (West). The accused, identified as Dr. Sajid N. Sayyed, owner of Bharat CSR Network, allegedly approached Shirodkar claiming that his company was handling a segment of the Goa Smart Village Project.

Sayyed reportedly convinced Shirodkar that the project was government-approved and provided forged documents to establish credibility.

Work Completed, But Payment Never Made

Believing the proposal to be genuine, Shirodkar’s firm undertook internet hotspot installations at two Goa locations Fonda Shiroda and Colvale and also carried out fibre cabling work from Chinmay Jetty to Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, covering nearly 8 km and installing seven surveillance cameras.

The total project cost, including deposits and service expenses, amounted to ₹1,13,04,586. However, even after the completion of the project, Sayyed failed to make the payment and allegedly misappropriated the amount for personal use.

Police Book Accused for Cheating

Based on Shirodkar’s complaint, the MHB police have booked Dr. Sajid Sayyed for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.