Mumbai News: Book your slot through ‘MGL Tez’ and refill CNG

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) have jointly launched an initiative called ‘MGL Tez’, which provides a convenient way to refuel compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. The partnership aims to make CNG filling more accessible and efficient for customers in Mumbai.

The mobile application for the service was unveiled at the Ghatkopar BEST Bus Depot, where a dedicated CNG dispenser for MGL Tez users was unveiled. Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, board director of MGL, and other officials from the two companies were present at the ceremony.

The MGL Tez app, available on Google Play, allows owners of four-wheeler CNG vehicles to book time slots for refuelling at the facility. This will help users avoid long queues at traditional CNG stations. Initially, the service will be available at the Goregaon and Ghatkopar bus depots, with plans to expand to 13 other BEST-managed depots across Mumbai.

Customers can reserve time slots between 9am and 7pm any day of the week through the app. Payments can be made digitally, enhancing convenience and eliminating the need for cash transactions.

Sanjay Shende, deputy managing director of MGL, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to introduce MGL Tez and launch a dedicated CNG dispensing facility in association with BEST. Through this initiative, our aim is to enhance the convenience of CNG filling for our customers. We plan to extend this facility to the remaining 13 bus depots managed by BEST, encouraging more individuals to join us in our commitment to a cleaner and greener future.”

"Optimising resources"

Chandra emphasised the positive environmental impact of the partnership, saying, “BEST is pleased to collaborate with MGL to further our green initiative of providing environment-friendly fuel. This endeavour will not only offer Mumbaikars a convenient way to refuel with CNG but also enable us to optimise our resources for the benefit of society.”