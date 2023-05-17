Mumbai: BEST takes proactive measures to ensure reliable electricity during monsoon season; check fuse control centers' contact numbers

representational pic

As the monsoon season approaches, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has taken proactive steps to minimize electrical disruptions and ensure customer satisfaction. Recognising the increase in incidents of electric shock and interruptions in power supply during this period, BEST has implemented a range of preventive measures and deployed additional staff to promptly address consumer complaints. Serving approximately 10.5 lakh residents of Mumbai, BEST is committed to providing reliable electricity throughout the challenging monsoon season.

A BEST senior official confirmed that despite efforts, electric supply interruptions may be longer due to waterlogged areas and traffic jams. "To streamline complaint registration, BEST has set up 24/7 fuse control centers across its jurisdiction. These dedicated centers handle power outage complaints and effectively manage the influx of consumer reports," he said.

"While registering complaints, consumers need to provide either their 'Consumer Number' or 'Meter Number.' These identification details can be found on the electricity bills. The consumer number is prominently displayed in bold on the top right corner of the bill, while the meter number is located on the back of the bill, below the total bill amount," the official added.

Another senior official of BEST emphasised the importance of consumers keeping one of these parameters handy when addressing their complaints for faster resolution. Furthermore, consumers now have the option to lodge off-supply complaints, such as fire, shock, and sparking incidents, through the MiBest App. By downloading the application from the Play Store or Apple App Store and using their registered mobile numbers, consumers can conveniently register their grievances.

"Ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our consumers during the monsoon season is our utmost priority at BEST. We are committed to taking necessary steps to mitigate interruptions caused by challenging weather conditions. By implementing preventive measures, mobilising additional staff, and offering accessible channels for complaint registration, our goal is to minimize disruptions and enhance the overall consumer experience," said officials.

Do's:

Protect the meter cabin from rainwater by concreting, raising the height of the cabin, or suitable protection for wooden cabins. Thoroughly check the electrical wiring, from the meter position to individual flats/premises, through a Licensed Electrical Contractor, and install a proper rating Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB). Switch "OFF" the main switches in premises and cabin in case of water leakage or logging. Electric supply should only be switched "ON" after it is attended to and the electrical installation is checked and certified as safe by a Licensed Electrical Contractor or BEST staff. Inform the concerned Fuse control centers in case of sparking or shock in meter cabins, street lighting poles, distribution pillars, etc. Restrict your load when temporary supply is given to your building or installation.

Don'ts:

Don't touch the installation with bare or moist hands or without taking safety measures such as hand-gloves, wooden/insulated platforms, etc., in case of water leakages. Don't touch meters, street lighting poles, or red-colored distribution pillars on the road.

Chart of contact number of control centers: