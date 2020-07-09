BEST sets up ‘Fuse Control Centres’ to tackle shock circuit problems

Mumbai: As a precautionary measure against the frequent power cuts and shock circuit mishaps caused during the monsoon, the electricity wing of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has formed special 'Fuse Control Centres'.

These special centres will have branches across the entire jurisdiction area of the BEST at the island city and will record off supply complaints. In case there is a disruption in the supply, consumers can reach out to the control centres and register their complaints via "MiBEST" on their smartphones.

Customers can also register complaints by calling local zone-wise control centres, by providing their consumer and/or meter numbers.

"During the monsoon, the number of cases of shock circuits increases as there are frequent incidents of flooding and tree collapse," stated a senior official of BEST electricity wing.

There are five fuse control centres in the north zone and four in the south zones in the BEST jurisdiction. At the north zone, the centres are located at Dharavi, Suparibaug, Mahim, Worli and Dadar. The south zone centres are located at Tardeo, Masjid, Phatakwadi and Colaba.

Meanwhile, the transport wing of the undertaking has been pressing nearly 3,000 buses from its fleets regularly.

"We are gradually increasing the number of buses so that we will be able to provide services as per normal routine. We have nearly 3,400 buses and now are operating 3,000 buses. We are trying to press as many buses as we can by identifying the demands," stated BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade.