 Bombay High Court Prohibits Animal Slaughter In Residential Premises During Bakrid, Orders BMC To Take Action
Bombay High Court Prohibits Animal Slaughter In Residential Premises During Bakrid, Orders BMC To Take Action

On an urgent plea filed by some of the residents, HC heard the matter at 7 pm

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court conducted a special hearing on Wednesday at 7 pm to address the issue of animal slaughter in residential premises, particularly in relation to the occasion of Bakrid.

The court has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to ensure that no illegal slaughtering of animals takes place in Nathani Heights in Lamington Road in South Mumbai on the occasion of Bakrid. On an urgent plea filed by some of the residents, HC heard the matter.

The court's decision comes as a response to the challenge raised regarding the practice of animal slaughter within residential areas.

