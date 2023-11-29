Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Grants Actor Sahil Khan Pre-Arrest Bail In Defamation Case

Sahil Khan | File image

In an interim relief to actor Sahil Khan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted him protection from arrest in connection with a defamation case.

Justice NJ Jamadar granted him protection till December 14. An FIR was registered against Khan in June alleging premeditated cyber campaign against an individual owning a company specialising in holding exhibitions.

Case registered against Khan

Mumbai Police registered the case against Khan and six others under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the IT Act.

According to the FIR there was a dispute between Khan and the company director regarding space allocation in an exhibition. Khan and others were then accused engaging in uploading defamatory, derogatory, and obscene material on Instagram to tarnish the company's reputation. The company director also reported threats and abuse.

Dindoshi sessions court had rejected Khan's pre-arrest bail plea

Khan initially approached the sessions court at Dindoshi which rejected his pre-arrest bail plea earlier this month. However, the sessions court granted pre arrest bail to others.

Following this, Khan approached the HC.

Khan’s counsel Rajiv Chavan informed the court that the actor was in Russia. The court then asked Chavan to file an affidavit specifying Khan’s return date to India and kept the matter for hearing on December 14.