Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Directs Authorities To Take Necessary Steps For Internal Roads In Aarey Milk Colony

Observing that the internal roads in the Aarey Milk Colony in suburban Goregaon are in a poor condition, the Bombay High Court has directed the authorities to take necessary clearances for repair, maintenance or construction within four weeks.

Based on the report by the HC appointed committee, the court has asked the authorities concerned to process the proposals expeditiously, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines, while keeping in mind the “overwhelming public interest of having proper internal roads in the area as also by the measures to be taken for preserving the wildlife and ecology”.

Bench Hears Plea Seeking Internal Road To Be Handed Over To BMC

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a plea by Binod Agarwal, a resident of Royal Palms in Aarey, seeking that the internal roads be handed over to the BMC for maintenance. The HC, on August 2 last year, had set up a committee to survey the 45km pothole-ridden stretch of internal roads in Aarey and suggest a roadmap for its repairs and reconstruction.

While an 8.22km stretch must be closed to traffic within 10 days, for the remaining network the HC has directed the state departments of agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries to immediately take up the repair/ re-construction/maintenance after acquiring necessary permissions under the government circulars and notification by Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) in December 2016.

BMC's Involvement and Affidavit Requirement

For the remaining 7km stretch of internal roads, which has been handed over to the BMC, the HC has asked the civic body to file an affidavit providing details of the stage of the repair/construction.

Aarey Milk Colony falls inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which has been declared an eco-sensitive zone. The government on March 9, 2021 laid down certain guidelines for repair/ maintenance/ construction of roads inside forest lands. This was in consonance with the guidelines issued by the MOEFCC. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on April 22, 2024.