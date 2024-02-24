Mumbai: Aarey Colony Call Centre Deceiving Canadians Busted

Representational Image |

The Crime Branch successfully dismantled a fraudulent call centre operating in Aarey Colony and initiated legal proceedings against ten individuals, apprehending seven in the process.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided Joha Tech Solution Private Limited, where suspects were engaged in deceiving Canadian citizens under the guise of representing Amazon.

The arrested

Among those arrested are Shafiq Siraj Badgujar (42), Shamsundar Ramnarayan Jaiswal (28), Nikhil Vishal Kakkar (23), Sudhakar Balram Pandey (22), Sanjaykumar Rameshkumar Raidas (25), Mohit Vinay Patnaik (25), and Karan Bhagwandas Gupta (27).

Meanwhile, Jignesh Chauhan, Suraj Singh, and Parikshit Pandya remain at large and are wanted by authorities.During the raid, crime branch unit 9 discovered individuals inside a room equipped with laptops and mobile devices, posing as Amazon employees.

Subsequently, another person, claiming to represent the Crown Attorney General Authority of the Government of Canada, coerced victims into depositing money from their bank accounts. The fraudulent scheme involved prompting investments through an application, funneling funds directly to the culprits.

Details of fraud

The call centre, operating under the name Zoha Tech Solution Private Limited in the Royal Palm office, featured a conference room where employees conversed with victims in a Canadian language tune, further enhancing the illusion. Police seized 7 laptops, 7 chargers, 1 router, 7 headphones, and printouts of screen shots spanning pages 1 to 69 during the operation, providing crucial evidence related to the illicit activities. The arrested individuals face charges related to the elaborate scheme, while efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.