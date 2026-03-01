Mumbai News: Bombay Gymkhana Wins Inter-Club Quiz Competition Hosted At Catholic Gymkhana

Bombay Gymkhana (L), Navi Mumbai Merchant's Gymkhana (M) and Matunga Gymkhana (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, March 1: Mumbai's prestigious clubs and gymkhanas, in a break from their sports tournaments, cocktail dinners, and annual balls, pitted themselves against each other in a quiz competition at the Catholic Gymkhana on Saturday evening.

Bombay Gymkhana takes top honours

The Bombay Gymkhana at Azad Maidan, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, won the quiz, with the Matunga Gymkhana and the Navi Mumbai Merchants Club emerging as the first and second runners-up. There were eight teams, each consisting of two members, and two teams represented by a solo member.

First-ever inter-club initiative

The quiz, a first-ever such initiative, was organised by the Catholic Gymkhana, which invited the city’s clubs and gymkhanas to participate in the contest at their premises. The participants faced questions covering a range of topics, from current affairs to history and brands.

Winning team reflects on experience

Nikhil Sonde, a member of the strategy team for a major agro-vet company, represented Bombay Gymkhana along with Ritesh Bhavnani, a friend and club co-member.

Sonde, who is a member of the Bombay Quiz Club—an informal group of avid quizzers—said that he regularly participates in quizzes. “So when Ritesh told me about this inter-club quiz competition, I agreed to take part. It was fun,” said Sonde.

Young quizzer teams up with mother

Madhur Tike, a 25-year-old data analyst and a member of the Navi Mumbai Merchant's Gymkhana, Vashi, who teamed up with his mother, Sanjot, recognised an ancient contraption as one of the first treadmills ever designed.

Tike, who described himself as a keen quizzer, said that it was an evening well spent. The Navi Mumbai Merchant's Gymkhana, established in 1996, despite its name, has a diverse membership.

Objective to build inter-club camaraderie

Freddy Khapoliwala from the 141-year-old Parsi Gymkhana, Marine Drive, said that the objective of the event was to bring the city's clubs and gymkhanas together.

“It was a good event. I think the objective was partially fulfilled. Hope the idea takes off. Maybe we can pepper the quiz event with dinners,” Khapoliwala suggested.

Excitement and strong participation

Margaret DaCosta, a member of the Catholic Gymkhana, described the event as “total suspense and excitement”. “The questions were not so easy, but some of the participants were quite knowledgeable. It was exciting to watch the teams competing to emerge as the cat's whiskers,” said DaCosta.

Also Watch:

Catholic Gymkhana fielded three teams, all of which made it to the semis, though only one reached the final. Other participating clubs included Willingdon Club, Tardeo, and the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, Santacruz (West).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/