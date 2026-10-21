Mumbai News Bomb Threat Email Targets Bhayandar Railway Station, Police Station; Security Search Finds Nothing Suspicious | X - Suhas_News

Thane, Oct 21: An email threatening to blow up Bhayandar Railway Station and a local police station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday triggered intensive security checks at both locations, but nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

The threat email was received at the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police headquarters, they said.

A bomb threat email claiming that explosives had been planted at Bhayandar railway station and Bhayandar police station triggered an alert on Wednesday afternoon. Police searched both premises with the help of a dog squad but found nothing suspicious. https://t.co/SOhrTV7U11 — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) October 21, 2026

Email Names Virar Resident

The email was sent under the username "Vaishali Rumde 9802" and specifically named 72-year-old Ujjwala Savarkar, a resident of Virar. It also brought up a man who had allegedly claimed his wife was murdered, holding Ujjwala Savarkar and another woman responsible for the crime, police said.

Furthermore, the sender claimed a bomb had been planted from the United States. Police swiftly initiated security checks at both locations named in the mail — Bhayandar station (on Mumbai's outskirts) and the local police station — deploying dog squads to sanitise the premises, they said.

Police Question Woman Named In Email

Police traced Ujjwala Savarkar and began questioning her to determine whether she sent the email or if someone maliciously misused her identity and name.

The woman reportedly told investigators she had lost her mobile phone.

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Bomb Threat Declared A Hoax

The message was later declared to be a hoax as no suspicious object was found during the checks, police said.

Authorities are currently investigating the precise origin of the email, verifying the identities and backgrounds of all individuals named in the message, and looking into the alleged murder reference to uncover the motive behind the threat message.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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