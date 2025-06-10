Mumbai News: BNHS Hosts ‘Wildflower Trail’ At Goregaon Reserve On 15th June; Check Timings

BNHS Hosts ‘Wildflower Trail’ At Goregaon Reserve On 15th June; Check Timings | Representative Image

Nature enthusiasts in the city have a refreshing opportunity to reconnect with the wild as the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) announces its upcoming ‘Wildflower Trail’ at the BNHS Reserve on Sunday, 15th June.

Nestled on the edge of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the 33-acre BNHS Reserve is a hidden gem of pristine forest, offering a perfect escape from the urban rush. Participants can expect to spot seasonal wildflowers such as Wild Hill Turmeric, Ground Star (Kali Musli), Dragon Stack Yam, Wild Grapes, Shield-leaf Ariopsis, and the Sonki Flower, all blooming in their natural habitat.

The trail is rated as easy, covering a distance of approximately 1–2 km, making it suitable for nature lovers of all ages. Reporting time is 8:30 a.m. at the BNHS Conservation Education Centre (CEC) in Goregaon.

Participation charges are Rs 600 for BNHS members and Rs 800 for non-members. The fee includes entry (if applicable) and expert guidance from BNHS naturalists.

For registration and further inquiries, interested participants can email programmes@bnhs.org or WhatsApp +91-9969798447. Early registration is recommended, as spots tend to fill up quickly for this popular nature event.