Mumbai News: BMS student arrested in Andheri with LSD worth ₹52.22L | Representative Image

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kandivali police has arrested a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) student and seized 522 LSD dots papers worth Rs52.22 lakh from him. The accused has been identified as Rishikesh (21), a resident of Andheri.

Based on an information that a student living in the posh area of Andheri Marol was supplying drugs to the rave parties of Bollywood actors and celebrities, a police team was formed under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Rupesh Naik and Investigation Officer Police Inspector Khollam of the Kandivali narcotics division.

Police set up a trap to nab the accused

The team laid a trap in the area of the building where the student lives. When the student came out of his building, the police intercepted him. During the interrogation, the police seized a commercial quantity of LSD dots worth Rs 52.22 lakh from him. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act against him.

During the interrogation, the student said that he has been doing the business since the lockdown. Kandivali police are now on the lookout for the main accused who supplied drugs to the student.