Mumbai News: BMC's Plan To Hand Over Recreational Grounds Sparks Backlash

After the BMC shared its draft policy and opened the floor for public suggestions and objections regarding the adoption of its Recreational Grounds and Playgrounds by private entities, it has faced criticism from activists. They have raised concerns over the BMC's decision.

One prominent voice in this criticism is Zoru Bathena, a social activist who not only sent his suggestions to the BMC but also shared his objections with the media. In his letter to the BMC, Zoru questioned the appropriateness of using the term "adoption" for recreational spaces. He argued that adoption typically applies to children and pet animals, implying that it's for those unable to bear the cost or physically maintain them.

Zoru also raised questions about the BMC's capacity to manage these grounds. He pointed out that the number of recreational and play areas in Mumbai may surpass those of roads, sewerage lines, and drinking water pipelines, which begs the question of the BMC's financial capabilities and expertise in maintaining these spaces.

Moreover, he cited examples of well-maintained gardens managed directly by the BMC, such as Muktanand Garden, Joggers Park, Pali Malla Garden, Almeida Park, Nilgiri Garden, Bandstand Amphitheatre Garden in Bandra West, Sunder Nagar Garden in Bandra East, Hanging Gardens on Malabar Hill, and Cooperage Bandstand Garden at Churchgate.

Zoru questioned why the BMC wouldn't want to develop and maintain all its gardens when it has demonstrated the ability to do so in these cases. He hinted at possible external pressure or a lack of will within the BMC to fulfill its responsibility of developing and maintaining these public spaces.

Drawing attention to BMC's past experiences with garden adoption, Zoru highlighted instances of misuse and plots that haven't been returned to BMC. He emphasized that these precedents of misuse have significant consequences for the city and underscored the magnitude of the problem with 4,90,000 square meters (121 acres) of plots yet to be returned to BMC. He stressed that this issue should not be repeated, as BMC has no excuse for not maintaining Mumbai's parks and gardens efficiently—this is, in fact, their responsibility.

