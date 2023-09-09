Bhopal: No Road Repair, Construction Proposal With BMC | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal council meeting, which will be held on September 11 does not have any agenda for road construction or repair. This is despite the fact that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked officials to complete road construction and repair by October.

“Neither Mayor-in Council (MiC) nor municipal council has any proposal for road repair and construction. About 40% roads are maintained by BMC and 60% by PWD,” Mayor-in-Council member Jagdish Yadav said.

According to corporators, big budget of road is split into small segments because it does not need clearance from Mayor-in-Council and municipal council.

BMC officials deal at their own level. As the subject is not placed in municipal council, it is difficult for people to know where roads will be repaired or constructed.

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “BMC is least interested in road construction and repair after monsoon even after CM’s announcement. Such a proposal is never put up in municipal council for discussion. Mayor does not want any discussion on such issues.”

