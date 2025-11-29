 Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad STP 40% Complete; Seven Sewage Plants To Be Ready By 2028
Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar recently reviewed the progress of these projects at the BMC headquarters. He issued directives to ensure timely execution and discussed solutions to overcome bottlenecks in project implementation.

Shefali Parab-Pandit
Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
BMC | File Photo

Despite delays caused by land acquisition and environmental clearances due to the presence of mangroves, 40% of work on the Malad Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been completed. This facility is one of seven major STPs currently being upgraded and is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

BMC Officials Review STP Projects

Construction Details and Workforce Deployment

The Malad STP, a 454 million litres per day (MLD) facility within the existing lagoon site, now engages nearly 3,000 workers daily. Accelerated strategies and round-the-clock operations have enabled 40% completion within a year, despite initial approval delays caused by mangrove conservation concerns.

Innovative Designs at Dharavi and Bandra STPs

For the Dharavi STP, limited land availability has led to a multi-storey structure to house the plant, with treated and recycled water discharged into the Mithi River. The Bandra STP near the Sea Link is progressing steadily and will feature a rooftop garden and a viewing tower.

Citywide Sewage Infrastructure Expansion

The BMC is constructing seven STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD), and Versova (180 MLD), offering a combined capacity of 2,464 MLD per day.

Targeted Timelines and Project Costs

The completion timelines are: Ghatkopar and Versova – July 2026; Bhandup – August 2026; Worli, Bandra, and Dharavi – July 2027; Malad – July 2028. Originally awarded in May 2022 at Rs. 25,963 crore, project costs have risen to Rs. 27,309.83 crore due to delays and a 6% GST increase.

