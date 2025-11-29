Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL

City lawyer’s plea for emergency medical facilities in courts turned into PIL after multiple incidents highlighting urgent need | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: A letter written by city-based lawyer Asif Naqvi to the Chief Justice of India, expressing concern about the lack of basic emergency medical facilities inside court premises, has now been turned into a public interest litigation (PIL).

Lawyer Urges Emergency Medical and First-Aid Support for Advocates

Naqvi, who is also the secretary of the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association, wrote on 7 November requesting emergency medical and first-aid facilities for advocates in all courts across Maharashtra and the rest of the country.

Petition Seeks Fast-Track Emergency Response Mechanism

The lawyer has prayed that the court issue guidelines/directions to the Central and all state governments and major public trust hospitals to establish a clear, fast-track emergency response mechanism for advocates who require urgent cardiac or other critical medical assistance during court hours.

Demand for AEDs Inside Court Premises

Naqvi has further prayed that there should be at least two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at prominent and easily accessible locations within the court premises to enable immediate response to cardiac emergencies.

Past Incidents Cited to Highlight Urgent Need

Naqvi has cited a few incidents wherein lawyers who had come to attend the court suffered from sudden cardiac arrest and died, as there were no basic emergency medical services in the court premises.

Lawyer Talat Iqbal Qureshi’s Death in Nagpur Recalled

Referring to a Nagpur incident in August last year, the letter states that advocate Talat Iqbal Qureshi died due to a heart attack while presenting arguments in a courtroom. Judge Pawar took him to a private hospital in Sadar in his own car, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Recent Cardiac Arrest Incident Involving Lady Advocate Mentioned

He also referred to a recent incident in which a lady advocate suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting in court on 17 October.

