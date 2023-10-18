Mumbai News: BMC's Elevated Road Project Connecting Eastern Freeway To Grant Road Hits Roadblock; Re-Tendering Required for Technical Clearance

File

Mumbai: The BMC's plans to construct a 5.6 km elevated road connecting the Eastern Freeway with Grant road has hit a road block. Due to technical issues, the civic body will have to first take a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the Central Railway (CR) and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) before taking the project ahead. So, currently the civic authorities have cancelled the tendering process, while it will be re-tendered later.

BMC decides to re-tender the project

The commuters heading towards eastern suburbs from areas of south Mumbai such as Grant Road, Nana Chowk, Napeansea Road, Pedder Road, Tardeo etc usually take 30-50 minutes during peak hours. The new flyover will cut their travel time to 6-7 minutes. The BMC invited a tender for the project in February. After extending the tender for seven months, the BMC received a response from five bidders.

"Technical issues regarding alignment were raised by the CR and MPT. Also, the prospective bidders raised several queries regarding the design of the flyover, estimated cost, tender conditions in the pre-bid meeting. So we have cancelled the tender process and have decided to re-tender it after receiving NOC from both the agencies," said a civic official on condition of anonymity. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (project ) did not commented even after repeated attempts.

Project cost pegged at Rs.662.42 crores

The Eastern Freeway connects the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in the eastern suburbs with P.D. Mello road in South Mumbai. However, there is no elevated road at the end of the Freeway. The number of vehicles from suburbs is more, which leads to traffic congestion. Due to that, the travel time towards the western part of the island city takes almost 50 minutes.

The elevated road starts from Eastern Freeway (Orange gate) and passes through J Rathod road - Hancock Bridge — Ramchandra Bhatt Marg (Over J J Flyover) - Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and ends at Frere Bridge East. The other arm will also pass via Patthe Bapurao Marg to Diana Talkies Marg (in Grant Road). The estimated cost of the project is around Rs.662.42 crores and is expected to be completed in 42 months (including monsoon).