Mumbai News: BMC’s ₹2,500 Crore Deonar Bioremediation Project Yet To Start, Awaiting Environmental Clearances

Deonar waste treatment project faces delay as BMC awaits key environmental approvals to begin work | File Pic

Mumbai, March 26: The BMC’s Rs 2,500 crore bioremediation project to treat 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Deonar dumping ground is yet to start, pending environmental clearances. The project aims to reclaim 110 hectares of land for productive use.

Project pending environmental approvals

The contract for scientifically treating legacy waste at the Deonar dumping ground was awarded to Navayuga Engineering Ltd in September last year. The Deonar bioremediation project is one of the largest solid waste management tenders floated by the BMC in recent years.

The contract spans three years, including periods for mobilisation and monsoon. Since the site falls within an eco-sensitive zone, the project requires No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from multiple departments, including the Coastal Regulatory Zone authority.

A senior civic official said, "We are awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). An online meeting with the authority for the project was recently held, and since a few questions were raised, we are hopeful. We are now waiting for the official minutes of the meeting. Once all approvals are in place, work on the project can commence."

Scale of waste and reclamation plan

The BMC aims to clear 124 acres of the 311-acre Deonar dumping ground, which currently has close to two crore tonnes of legacy waste in it.

Legacy waste is that which accumulates when uncontrolled and unregulated dumping of waste continues for decades on a barren piece of land, mostly on the outskirts, which then becomes part of a city due to urbanisation.

Waste-to-energy plant nearing completion

The 9-acre waste-to-energy plant at the Deonar dumping ground is nearing completion. "After securing all approvals, it is expected to become operational soon," said an official.

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The plant, delayed from its original October 2025 schedule due to clearance issues, will process 600 tonnes of waste daily and generate 7 MW of clean electricity, supporting Mumbai’s sustainable waste and energy goals.

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