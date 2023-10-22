Mumbai News: BMC Uses Mist Spray Machines In City To Tackle Pollution

Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai: In an effort to settle dust in areas with poor air quality, the BMC employees used mist spray machines across the city on Sunday. The action comes a day after BMC administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal issued directions to bring down severe air pollution in Mumbai.

The anti-smog guns were used in the most polluted areas in the city such as Worli sea face, Haji Ali, Pedder Road, Girgaon Chowpatty, Nariman Point, Fashion Street, Badhwar Park and World Trade Center areas on Sunday.

Pollution level surpasses Delhi

It was observed that in the last few days the pollution level in Mumbai has surpassed Delhi. After receiving strong criticism over the bad Air Quality Index (AQI), Chahal last week had conducted a meeting of all stakeholders to ensure remedial and preventive measures to bring down severe air pollution in Mumbai and issued directions.

Accordingly, the BMC has made it mandatory for all construction and infrastructure sites to erect 35-foot-high iron sheet enclosures, anti-smog guns within a month and install sprinkler systems in 15 days at sites. They would also have to install a separate AQI measurement system at sites. An immediate stop work notice will be issued to the violators, warned Chahal.

“Around 50 squads in 24 administrative wards will conduct a surprise visit at all the construction sites daily to ensure compliance of the above instructions. These squads will do video-recording where violations are observed and will issue stop work notices at the site,” said Chahal.

The instructions further said that the vehicles transporting debris should be covered properly with tarpaulin sheets and should not carry more than the designated weight. Tires of all such vehicles should be cleaned.

Experts to verify the level of pollution

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and BMC will depute experts to verify the level of pollution caused due to refineries, Tata Power Plant and RCF and check their installations for their pollution control measures. If any violations are observed, stringent action will be taken against the offenders.

“The Central and state governments have also taken note of rising pollution levels and have been instructed to implement immediate measures. Dust is a major factor in the increase in air pollution. So there is a need to take urgent measures with coordination among all the government agencies,” Chahal added.

