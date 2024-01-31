 Mumbai News: BMC Turns To Indore Model For Cleaner City After Weak Performance In National Swachh Survekshan 2023
Learning from the success of Indore’s door-to-door collection of solid waste, teams comprising junior officials and engineers from the SWM department will be dispatched to study the Indore model in February and March.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File

Mumbai: Following its subpar performance in the ‘National Swachh Survekshan 2023,’ civic officials in Mumbai are under scrutiny from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. To secure a top 10 ranking this year, the BMC is now turning to the ‘Indore model’ of waste management, which has maintained Indore as the cleanest city in India for seven consecutive years.

Mumbai faced challenges in the survey, particularly in source segregation of garbage (65%) and waste generation versus processing (49%). The city scored the lowest in the remediation of dumpsites, receiving only 9%.

BMC to dispatch teams to study Indore model

AILSG Study Tour

The All India Local Self Government (AILSG) has been appointed to arrange a study tour through which civic officials and sanitary workers would be trained under the parameters of the Indore model.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner said, “The civic team will study the entire Indore model by visiting the city and understanding how the mechanism of waste collection works. It will include studying challenges of segregation.”

