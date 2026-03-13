Mumbai News: BMC To Use Thermoplastic Paint For Road Markings Across City; ₹150 Crore Project Planned

BMC plans citywide thermoplastic road markings to improve lane visibility, zebra crossings and overall road safety across Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 12: To enhance road safety on major and secondary roads across Mumbai city, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will use thermoplastic paint.

Under this project, old and worn-out road markings will be removed, and new thermoplastic markings will be applied. The BMC has initiated the tendering process for the next two years, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 150 crore for the work.

Scope of the road marking project

As outlined in the tender document, the project involves applying thermoplastic paint for various traffic markings on both main and secondary roads.

Key markings include lane lines, zebra crossings, stop lines, directional arrows and other traffic symbols. Any worn-out or partially visible existing thermoplastic paint will first be removed before the new paint is applied.

The scope also covers ancillary works, such as repairing damaged or worn dividers and kerb stones, installing raised pavement markers, placing flexible median markers and painting kerbs and dividers.

All activities will be executed under the supervision and guidance of the respective engineers to ensure proper quality and safety standards.

Durability and night visibility benefits

"Thermoplastic road paint is more durable and highly reflective at night, making lane markings and zebra crossings clearly visible, which improves traffic management and reduces accidents. Contractors may work on weekends, public holidays or at night with traffic police permission, and must ensure proper barricading and safety at work sites,” said a senior civic official.

Penalty for safety violations

The contractor will also be responsible for promptly marking and signalling roads during VIP visits, national events or emergencies to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Failure to follow regulations or provide adequate barricading can attract a penalty of up to Rs 2,000 per metre per day, capped at 5% of the total contract value.

Officials noted that the project will clarify lane markings, guide drivers better and help reduce accidents.

