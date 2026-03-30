Mumbai News: BMC To Test Cool Roof Paint On Civic Buildings To Beat City's Sweltering Heat: Report

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to combat rising urban heat, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to pilot a 'cool roof' initiative aimed at reducing indoor temperatures across select buildings in Mumbai. The project involves applying solar reflective paint on rooftops to reflect sunlight and limit heat absorption, potentially lowering indoor temperatures by around 5 per cent.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over the impact of urban heat stress in the city, especially during peak summer months. The pilot project will initially be implemented in the G/South ward, covering areas such as Lower Parel and Prabhadevi, as reported by the Indian Express.

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What Is Cool Roof Paint?

Cool roof paint, also known as solar reflective paint, is typically white and contains additives like titanium dioxide that help reflect solar radiation instead of absorbing it. By preventing heat from penetrating building surfaces, the coating keeps indoor spaces cooler and reduces dependence on air conditioning.

Officials stated that the project will focus on municipal buildings, including schools and staff quarters, particularly those housing vulnerable populations. “We are aiming to identify structures that are most exposed to heat stress and implement the pilot accordingly,” a BMC official stated, according to the report.

The move is part of a broader strategy to tackle the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon where densely built-up areas experience significantly higher temperatures than surrounding regions. Such interventions may likely play a crucial role in improving living conditions in cities like Mumbai, where high humidity and dense construction exacerbate heat discomfort.

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The BMC indicated that this is the first phase of the initiative and its expansion will depend on feedback and measurable outcomes. If successful, the project could be scaled up across other wards in the city.

The concept of cool roofs has already been implemented in cities like Ahmedabad, where it has shown promising results in reducing indoor heat and improving thermal comfort. Civic officials in Mumbai are hopeful of achieving similar outcomes.

The project is aligned with recommendations from climate action frameworks and reports addressing heat risks in urban environments. Along with cool roofs, complementary measures such as improved ventilation, green roofing and reflective building materials have been suggested to enhance resilience against rising temperatures.

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