BMC Plans Solar Power Installation At 18 Mumbai Fire Stations Under Climate Action Drive

Mumbai: The Enviornment and Climate Change (E&CC) department of the BMC has written to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to install the solar panels on 18 fire station buildings across Mumbai. The project is Rs 13.50 crores, and once solar panels are installed, it will generate as much as 790 KW power and also save minimum 10% of the electricity bills of the MFB, officials said.

The project is under BMC's Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), which aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The fire stations where the BMC has requested the MFB to install the roof top lower generation system includes - Colaba, Fort, Nariman Point, Worli, Dadar, Bandra, Mulund, BKC, Borivali, Kurla, Goregaon, Dindoshi, Dahisar, Gowalia Tank, Memonwada, Mankhurd, Kandarpada and Gawanpada.

In BMC letter to the MFB, the corporation has listed the fire stations and the areas of their open terraces where the panels can be installed.

Chief Fire Officer of MFB, Ravindra Ambulgekar said that there are several BMC buildings where solar panels are installed, however, said that MFB has not started installation yet.

In order for India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, has set an aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, through its MCAP. MCAP is a policy to adopt an evidence based planning approach and mobilize resources to move on from the action planning stage to building strategic projects.

In the BMC budget presented on Wednesday, a provision of Rs 159 crore has been made for the E&CC department. The Climate budget of the BMC will be unveiled in June.

