Mumbai News: BMC To Spend ₹315 Cr For Underground Tunnels Of GMLR Project For 10 Years | Twitter

Mumbai: The BMC will be spending Rs 315 crore on the repair and maintenance of underground tunnels of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) for 10 years. A contract of Rs 6,301 crore has been allotted to construct 4.7km long twin tunnels in July. The tunnel is expected to be completed in five years.

The 12.2km road – connecting the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund – will be crucial in decongesting other prominent pathways like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. The total cost of GMLR is around Rs 12,013 crore including all taxes.

Details On The Project

As part of the GMLR project, the civic body will be constructing a twin tunnel and a box tunnel under Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Film City. Each tunnel will be 4.7km in length, while the box tunnel will measure 1.6km. It will have a diameter of around 13 metre and the distance between both tunnels is 15 metre and they will be connected via cross passages every 300 metre.

The BMC appointed a joint venture comprising J Kumar Infra Project and Nagarjuna Construction Company as the contractors. The contract includes maintenance of the tunnels for 10 years. “The twin tunnels will be constructed with state-of-the-art systems and regular maintenance will be required. Annually Rs 32 crore will be spent on the maintenance of ventilation, fire fighting, CCTV, communication system in the tunnel,” said a civic official.