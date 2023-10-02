Mumbai News: BMC To Spend ₹23 Crore On Rebuilding & Repairing Collapsed Nullah Walls During Monsoon

BMC to repair nullahs | Representative Image/ FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to rebuild the retaining walls across the nullahs that have collapsed, especially during the monsoon. Several nullahs from Andheri (west) to Dahisar will also be repaired. The civic body will be spending around ₹23 crore on the repair work.

The BMC constructs retaining walls across the major and minor nullahs. However, the retaining walls made up of stones can collapse during heavy rains. A portion of retaining walls have collapsed at several places in the western suburbs. So, the BMC has undertaken immediate repair work to avoid any mishap.

BMC will also place nets on nullahs to avoid garbage litter

"We will also be placing nets on some of the nullahs to prevent people from throwing garbage in the nullahs. Also, some roadside drains will be repaired. A contract has been awarded and the work will start soon," said a civic official.

The BMC has awarded a contract of ₹10.71 crores for the repair work of walls in Andheri, Goregoan and Malad. While ₹11.33 crores will be spent on nullahs in Kandivali, Borivali, and Dahisar. Around a 15 metre stretch of major nullah was affected and a road cave-in due to a wall collapse at IT park in Goregoan East in July.

