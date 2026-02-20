Mumbai News: BMC To Replace Arthur Road Sanitation Colony With 2,500 Homes, Clarifies Temples Are Being Relocated

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: The BMC has plans to redevelop the Arthur Road municipal colony, replacing the existing 225 sanitation workers’ homes with nearly 2,500 units. Of the four religious structures on the site, three have been relocated.

Officials clarified that the Lakshmi Narayan temple is being shifted—not demolished—and urged residents to disregard rumours as the project proceeds.

Ashray Yojana to cover 30 worker quarters

Under the Ashray Yojana, Mumbai plans to redevelop 30 of its 46 BMC sanitation worker quarters, including the Arthur Road colony. The 225 existing homes will be cleared, with residents receiving Rs 20,000 monthly rent and a Rs 75,000 relocation allowance. The project, costing Rs 5.4 crore annually, will ultimately house 2,500 workers.

Meanwhile, following rumours about the demolition of temples, civic officials clarified that the temples are being relocated, not demolished.

Temple relocation to conclude soon

“The BMC administration is making every effort to start the project as soon as possible, as it will have to bear a significant financial burden until the project is completed. The temple relocation work is expected to be completed within the next 10 days, after which the project will commence promptly,” said an official from the BMC’s Solid Waste Management department.

