Mumbai News: BMC To Procure School Supplies For Students Through GeM Portal From 2026

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde reviews the GeM portal during a meeting at BMC headquarters on procurement of school supplies for municipal students | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, March 13: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure the 27 educational items distributed to students from Grades 1 to 8 through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal from this year, replacing the earlier tender-based system. The move aims to ensure transparent, competitive and rule-based procurement.

Meeting reviews procurement process

Mayor Ritu Tawde, along with Ganesh Khankar, Leader of the House, Prabhakar Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman, and Rajeshree Shirvadkar, Education Committee Chairperson, reviewed the GeM portal at a meeting held in the BMC’s Standing Committee Hall at the civic headquarters on Friday.

At the meeting, Tawde directed officials to ensure the proper and responsible use of public funds, stating that it is their duty to carry out this responsibility diligently.

School supplies for students

The Education Officer briefed elected representatives on the procurement of school supplies.

Students from Grades 1 to 8 will receive school uniforms, notebooks, compass boxes, art supplies, pencils, water bottles, lunch boxes, school bags, shoes, sandals, socks, umbrellas and raincoats.

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To ensure transparency in procurement, these items will be purchased through the GeM portal. Officials assured that every effort will be made to distribute the supplies on the first day of the 2026–27 academic year.

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