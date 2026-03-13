Mumbai News: '₹12,000 Crore From BMC Fixed Deposits Allocated For City Infrastructure,' Says Minister Uday Samant

Industries Minister Uday Samant addresses the State Assembly on the utilisation of BMC fixed deposits for Mumbai’s infrastructure development | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday informed the State Assembly that Rs 12,000 crore from the fixed deposits of the BMC has been allocated for infrastructure development in Mumbai, while assuring that the government is committed to maintaining transparency and ensuring efficient implementation of development projects in the city.

BMC deposits rose during pandemic

Replying to a debate on infrastructure development in Mumbai raised by Opposition members, Samant said the civic body’s fixed deposits had witnessed a steady rise in recent years.

According to him, the deposits increased from Rs 62,195 crore in March 2017 to Rs 91,690 crore in 2022. However, the amount later declined to Rs 81,134 crore by 2026 as funds were gradually utilised for development works.

The minister explained that the fixed deposits had crossed the Rs 90,000-crore mark during the COVID-19 pandemic period, largely because major development works had slowed down at that time.

With infrastructure projects now progressing at a faster pace, part of the funds are being used for development initiatives in Mumbai.

Funds earmarked for pensions

Samant clarified that apart from the Rs 12,000 crore allocated for infrastructure projects, an additional Rs 5,500 crore has been set aside separately to meet pension liabilities of civic employees.

This provision, he said, ensures that there will be no financial burden or uncertainty for BMC staff and pensioners.

Progress of infrastructure projects

Highlighting the progress of ongoing works, the minister said that under Phase I of infrastructure development projects in Mumbai, nearly 79.74 per cent of the work has been completed.

In Phase II, around 56.52 per cent of the projects have been completed so far. These works include the development of 1,048 roads covering a total length of about 278.83 kilometres across the city.

Action after Mithi River irregularities

Samant also emphasised that the government has taken strict steps to ensure transparency and prevent corruption in development projects.

Referring to the desilting and improvement works of the Mithi River, he said an irregularity amounting to Rs 65 crore had been detected in the project.

Following the discovery, earlier tenders were cancelled and disciplinary action was taken against 13 officials involved in the process.

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Samant said both the BMC and the Maharashtra government will continue to implement development projects in a transparent manner while working to attract both domestic and foreign investment and ensure maximum benefit to citizens.

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