Mumbai News: BMC To Launch ‘Tree Sanjeevani’ Campaign From April 1–30 To Protect 29.75 Lakh Trees Across City

BMC to carry out tree care activities across Mumbai under Tree Sanjeevani campaign to improve urban green cover health | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will run its annual "Tree Sanjeevani" campaign from April 1–30, 2026, marking Earth Day. It involves removing concrete around trees, adding red soil, clearing nails and cables, pruning obstructive branches, and applying a protective red ochre–lime coating to trunks.

Campaign aims to boost tree health and awareness

"Under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Preservation and Conservation Act, 1975, raising public awareness is the responsibility of the tree authority, making this campaign especially significant. It aims to conserve and maintain the health of trees, encouraging participation from schools, colleges, social organizations, citizens, and municipal employees. The campaign will be carried out using available resources,” said BMC Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi.

Experts highlight risks to urban trees

According to experts, "If concrete surrounds a tree’s roots, water cannot penetrate the soil, which stunts root growth and increases the risk of the tree withering. Nails, wires, and advertisement boards can also damage the trunk, raising the likelihood of the tree falling in the future."

Also Watch:

Tree count across city

As per the civic data, there are a total of 29.75 lakhs trees within the municipal limits. Of these, approximately 13.54 lakhs trees are along roadsides, in gardens, and other public spaces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/