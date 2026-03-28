Mumbai News: BMC Restores Seniority Norms After Junior Doctors Given Charge In Hospitals, Seeks Willingness For Key Posts By March 30

BMC initiates process to reassign key hospital posts based on seniority after irregular appointments across Mumbai facilities | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28: In an effort to bring transparency and ensure strict adherence to seniority norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has taken a significant step in the appointment of key administrative posts such as Medical Superintendent (MS), Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Deputy Medical Superintendent (Dy. MS) across peripheral hospitals.

Vacancies and irregular appointments flagged

The move follows observations that several of these crucial posts remain vacant across the city’s 16 peripheral hospitals. In many instances, junior doctors were assigned acting in-charge roles, bypassing established seniority guidelines.

Typically, larger hospitals are headed by Medical Superintendents, while smaller facilities function under Chief Medical Officers, with Deputy Medical Superintendent posts also existing in select hospitals.

Seniority list to guide appointments

Taking serious note of these irregularities, the Additional Commissioner has directed the preparation of a comprehensive seniority list of all eligible medical officers. Based on this list, willingness will now be sought strictly in chronological order of seniority for taking charge of the vacant MS, CMO, and Dy. MS posts on an additional or acting basis.

Officials have clarified that only those officers who meet the prescribed educational qualifications and possess the required administrative experience, as per government and municipal corporation rules, will be considered. Senior officers lacking the necessary eligibility have been asked to clearly state this in writing.

Mandatory written response from officers

Furthermore, officers unwilling to accept these responsibilities must submit their refusal in writing within one week of receiving the communication.

Deadline set for submission of consent

Following directives from the Deputy Commissioner (Public Health), the civic administration has initiated a formal process to collect willingness from eligible senior medical officers for these posts on a provisional basis.

Hospital heads have been instructed to submit consent letters—whether willing or unwilling—from their medical staff by March 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM, at K. V. Bhabha Hospital, Bandra. The matter has been marked as high priority, with a consolidated report scheduled to be submitted the same day by 2:00 PM.

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Move aims to restore fairness and accountability

The initiative is being seen as a crucial step towards restoring fairness, strengthening administrative accountability, and ensuring that appointments in peripheral hospitals are made in accordance with established norms.

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