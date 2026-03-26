Mumbai Health News: 13-Storey Cancer Facility Planned At Sion Hospital Under Phase 2 Redevelopment To Boost Affordable Care

Sion Hospital redevelopment to add multi-storey cancer facility, expanding access to advanced and affordable treatment | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to strengthen its public healthcare system with a major focus on cancer care, as a 13-storey state-of-the-art oncology facility will be developed at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. The facility will offer advanced diagnostics and treatment, making affordable cancer care accessible to thousands of patients from across the country.

Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled

The groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the hospital’s redevelopment will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 2:00 PM in Sion, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with senior ministers, public representatives and civic officials.

Dedicated oncology facility planned

A key highlight of the redevelopment is the creation of a dedicated, state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility. A 13-storey building will be constructed within the hospital premises to provide comprehensive oncology care under one roof.

The facility will house 200 beds and include advanced radiotherapy units with linear accelerators, chemotherapy isolation wards, intensive care units, modern operation theatres and recovery sections.

Patients will also benefit from high-end diagnostic services such as PET scans, MRI and CT scans, along with treatments like brachytherapy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The initiative aims to provide affordable and accessible cancer care to patients coming from across the country, with treatment available under government health schemes at minimal or no cost.

Expansion of hospital infrastructure

The broader Phase 2 redevelopment project will significantly expand the hospital’s capacity and services. New infrastructure will include a main hospital building, emergency services block and a separate outpatient department building, increasing the total bed capacity to 3,286.

The 15-storey main hospital building will accommodate 2,200 beds and will be equipped with modern radiology services, expanded operation theatres and a centralised registration system. Advanced features such as a pneumatic chute system for rapid transfer of laboratory samples will be introduced to improve efficiency.

In addition, a 14-storey emergency services building will cater to critical and trauma care with dedicated operation theatres, imaging facilities and advanced life support systems, ensuring immediate treatment for serious cases.

A separate 13-storey outpatient building is also planned to manage the growing number of daily patients, with over 100 consultation rooms, laboratories and a blood bank.

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Civic body highlights healthcare commitment

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that the redevelopment reflects the civic body’s ongoing commitment to strengthening public healthcare services and providing modern, affordable treatment to thousands of patients who rely on municipal hospitals every day.

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