 Mumbai News: BMC To Launch 'Signal School' For 100 Homeless Children
The school will have a science lab, computers, printers and other related items

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
File image

Mumbai: The BMC is all set to launch a ‘signal school’ for 100 street children who are deprived of socio-economic status and education as well. The first such school for beggars and homeless children will be built below Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) flyover at Amar Mahal junction.

In 2018, the first signal school was started by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) with the help of a non-profit organisation, Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, to educate street children who are deprived of education. The state government considered implementing the signal school concept in Mumbai as well. However, the plan did not materialise in the past few years. The idea was revived after Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation, suggested to the civic authorities to start such schools in Mumbai. The project will be funded by the district planning committee (suburb).

“The civic planning department has finalised a vacant place below SCLR at Amar Mahal Junction after a survey conducted on homeless children in the eastern suburbs. A consultant was appointed to design, build and provide facilities at signal school. This school will also have all the essential equipment; a science lab, computers, printers and other school-related items,” said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner. The BMC has recently invited a tender for the project.

