Mumbai News: BMC To Launch App Promoting Women's Self-Help Group Products, Collaborating With Dabbawalas For Delivery

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC's planning department will be developing an application to provide an online market and promote products of women self-help groups (SHGs). These products will be delivered to the customers with the help of Dabbawalas in Mumbai.

BMC Collaborates With S.N.D.T University For Product Promotion App

The SHGs in the city are run by the BMC, the state government and various NGOs. Many SHGs have been started and maintained solely by women, who use their earnings to run their household. More than one lakh women are engaged with the 10,000 SHGs in the city.

These groups produce various types of homemade products that require a market. So, the civic authorities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the S.N.D.T university to develop an app for promoting the products of SHGs. The application will be developed through the incubation center of the university.

Dabbawalas Collaborate With BMC For Door-To-Door Delivery Of SHG Products Via App

The BMC is in talks with Dabbawalas to help deliver the products made by these groups. The delegation of Dabbawalas also met additional municipal commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde at the civic headquarters on Friday. "The app will include photos and videos of women making products. Effective methods will be used for branding and marketing of these products.

The goods and products will be delivered door to door through Dabbawalas. Currently, we are working on developing the app," said Prachi Jambhekar, Director (planning). The BMC had earlier announced to allot commercial spaces to the SHGs to sell their handmade products in the civic markets.