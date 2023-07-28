Maharashtra: Funds For Self Help Groups Doubled, Announces CM Shinde

PTI

The state government has doubled the amount given to the Women's self help groups (SHGs) across the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an announcement in the state legislative assembly on Friday.

Stating that women play a major role in the development of the nation, the CM also announced a substantial increase in the honorarium given to the resource persons guiding these SHGs and also to the staff appointed by the SHGs.

"The SHGs across the state are given ₹15,000 per group as the rolling fund under Grameen Jeevanonnati Abhiyan. The state government has now decided to increase this fund to ₹30,000 per group. This will cost ₹913 crore for the exchequer," a statement given by the CMO read.

Over 6 lakh SHGs involving more than 60 lakh rural women

Under this mission over 6 lakh SHGs have been set up till now and they involve more than 60 lakh rural women. They are organised into 30,854 rural and 1,788 ward groups. These women are given loans by the banks. Three months after the formation of the SHG they are given ₹10,000 to 15,000 as assistance to build rolling funds for their internal loan business.

The state government has also decided to double the honorarium given to 46,956 community resource persons (CRP) who guide these SHGs. They used to get ₹3,000 per month. Now, they will get ₹6,000 per month. Additional funds of ₹163 crore will be needed for this, CM told the house.

Mission involves 2,741 contractual employees

The mission also involves 2,741 contractual employees. Their remuneration will be increased by 20%, CM Shinde told the house.

Shinde also said that the state government is committed to empowerment of rural women by engaging these SHGs in endeavours like value addition, quality enhancement, identifying markets for various products in the rural areas and promoting them by enhanced packaging and branding. He also announced that the school uniforms too shall be distributed through these SHGs.



Till date 3,91,576 SHGs have been given ₹584 crore worth rolling funds while 80,348 SHGs have been given ₹577 crore worth community investment funds. Also, the banks have given ₹19,771 crore in loans to 4.75 lakh SHGs. This includes ₹5,860 crore given to 2,38,368 SHGs. Of these 96% loans are repaid in time and NPA is just 4.31%, the CM said adding that this is the reason why many banks are coming forward to distribute funds to the SHGs.

Read Also MP: Toll Booths Collecting Less Than Rs 2 Crore A Year To Be Run By Women SHGs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)